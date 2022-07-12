Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.04. Approximately 667,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 531,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.117 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,763,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,892,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,696,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,543,000.

