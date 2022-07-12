Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.04. Approximately 667,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 531,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.117 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (VYMI)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.