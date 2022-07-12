Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 466,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.