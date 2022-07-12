Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 277,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44.

