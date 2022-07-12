Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.08. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.