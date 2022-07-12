Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMICY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($32.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Umicore has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

