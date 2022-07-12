Umbrella Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $160,611.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

