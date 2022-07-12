UBS Group Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.