Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $3,584.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

