TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $274.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.71. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

