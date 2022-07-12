Trias Reaches Market Cap of $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

