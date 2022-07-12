Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $129.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,457. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.70. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

