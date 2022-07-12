Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $363,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $17.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,494. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

