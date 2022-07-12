Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.59

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 3820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.35.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

