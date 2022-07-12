The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.97

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 16840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.02) to GBX 1,650 ($19.62) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($26.64) to GBX 2,190 ($26.05) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,037.50.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.