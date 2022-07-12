The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. 326,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

