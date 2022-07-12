The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,473,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $153,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 429,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 134,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,437,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

