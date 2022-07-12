The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $129,612.25 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SAM traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.75 and its 200-day moving average is $383.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $990.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $620.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.