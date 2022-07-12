The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 3.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

