Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,044 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $305,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average is $171.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

