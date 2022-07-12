TenX Price Down 12.6% This Week (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $40,096.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.98 or 1.00088658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002861 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.