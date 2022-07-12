Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 14% After Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 118,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 522,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $963.58 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

