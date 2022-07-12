Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $18.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($14.90) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

