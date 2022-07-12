StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $131.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

