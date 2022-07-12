StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.29. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

