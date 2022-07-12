StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.29. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

