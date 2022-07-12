StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.69. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.45%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.