Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $73.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

