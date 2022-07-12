SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.86 ($3.96).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.15) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.57) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 235.10 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.46.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,910,680.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 630,100 shares of company stock worth $160,674,902.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

