South32 (LON:S32) PT Lowered to GBX 195

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 195 ($2.32) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($2.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

S32 opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.02. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.65).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

