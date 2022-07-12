Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

DTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

