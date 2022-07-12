Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
DTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.