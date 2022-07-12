Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives $55.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($56.03) to €40.80 ($40.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

