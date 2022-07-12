SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,511 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $229.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.