Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $419.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

