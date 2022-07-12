Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 291,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,131. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

