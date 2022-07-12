ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 7.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. 109,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. The firm has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

