ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $60.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.54. 152,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

