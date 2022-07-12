Seigniorage Shares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,794.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $127,515.35 and approximately $22,794.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00118393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.