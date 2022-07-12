SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $30.35 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 2.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $30,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.37. 15,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

