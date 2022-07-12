Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($43.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($28.60) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Salzgitter stock opened at €22.38 ($22.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1.44. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €20.94 ($20.94) and a 12 month high of €48.76 ($48.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

