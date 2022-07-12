Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

