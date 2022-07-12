Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

