Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

