Safe (SAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $258.52 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $12.41 or 0.00062232 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $258.52 million and approximately $122,162.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

