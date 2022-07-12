Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($11.89) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,144 ($13.61) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($12.79) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.64) to GBX 900 ($10.70) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.28).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 927.80 ($11.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,016.96. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($11.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 937.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 936.22.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,154.71).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.