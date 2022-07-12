Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 51000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rover Metals Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

