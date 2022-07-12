Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.64. 1,311,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,835. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$56.00 and a twelve month high of C$80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

