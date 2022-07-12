Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 99,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

