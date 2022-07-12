Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 220,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $173.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

