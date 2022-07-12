Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.64. The company has a market cap of $188.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

