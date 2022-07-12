Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on C. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

NYSE:C traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,019,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.