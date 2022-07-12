Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 7.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 148,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

